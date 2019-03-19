Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO) Director Acquires C$29,000.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$375,550.

Oroco Resource stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State, Mexico.

