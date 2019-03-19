Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

