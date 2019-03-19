Palo Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,558,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,886,000 after buying an additional 915,162 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $298,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

