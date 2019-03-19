Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 357.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,987 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

