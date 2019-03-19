Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $18.14 Million in Shire PLC (SHPG) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,138,000. Shire accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 49.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shire by 15.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

NASDAQ SHPG opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $182.47. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

