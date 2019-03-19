Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 226,247 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,232,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 799,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,300,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 107,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

CNX opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $435.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.26 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (CNX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/paloma-partners-management-co-trims-holdings-in-cnx-resources-corp-cnx.html.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.