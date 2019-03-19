Paramount Group (PGRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.46 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of PGRE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 194.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 120.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

