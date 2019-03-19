Parkgene Price Down 0.7% This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $174,483.00 and approximately $20,931.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00381611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.01639024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

