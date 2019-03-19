PCHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (PAI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $595,241.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.17302586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00056555 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PAI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,568,937 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

