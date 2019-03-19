PDC Energy (PDCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.85.

PDC Energy stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. PDC Energy has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

