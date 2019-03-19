Pearson plc (PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 734.50 ($9.60).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 663 ($8.66) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

PSON opened at GBX 830 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 730.40 ($9.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 70.30 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.30 ($0.85) by GBX 5 ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Pearson will post 5589.99970376511 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

