Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

