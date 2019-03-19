Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 151,165 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

