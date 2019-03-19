Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes $714,000 Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of BMV BNDX opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

