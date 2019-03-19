Performance Food Group (PFGC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/performance-food-group-pfgc-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.