PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE PRT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,685. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 264.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

