Petrus Resources (PRQ) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Petrus Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

TSE PRQ opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

