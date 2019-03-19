PG&E (PCG) PT Set at $18.00 by Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) received a $18.00 target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,315. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.38. PG&E has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,320.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

