Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

