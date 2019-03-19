Phoenix New Media (FENG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FENG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phoenix New Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

