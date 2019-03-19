Plancoin Market Cap Reaches $54,894.00 (PLAN)

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Plancoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. Plancoin has a market cap of $54,894.00 and approximately $14,842.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plancoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006148 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013452 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00152060 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000304 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Plancoin (PLAN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 26,975,135 coins. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co. Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plancoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

