Planet Fitness (PLNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.46

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 21240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $938,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238. 16.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 81.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 361,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/planet-fitness-plnt-hits-new-1-year-high-at-68-46.html.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.