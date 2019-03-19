PLNcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3,440.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $3,440.00 and $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

