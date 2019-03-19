Plug Power (PLUG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 224.02% and a negative net margin of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh bought 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,977.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,499.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,133 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.