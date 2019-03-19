Pluralsight (PS) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pluralsight earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NASDAQ PS opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -20.51. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $127,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $184,069.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,193,491 shares of company stock worth $260,944,433.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

