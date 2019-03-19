PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,060,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,488,000 after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,758,000 after buying an additional 570,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at $19,713,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,353,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,701,640.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

