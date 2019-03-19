PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 617,386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

