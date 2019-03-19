PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $314,747.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-538000-holdings-in-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht.html.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.