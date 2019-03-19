PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

