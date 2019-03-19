PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,430.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

