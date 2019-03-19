Polymet Mining (POM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 million and a P/E ratio of -24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.36, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In other Polymet Mining news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 30,000 shares of Polymet Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$30,955.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$374,044.48. Insiders have sold a total of 67,031 shares of company stock valued at $70,663 over the last ninety days.

About Polymet Mining (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

