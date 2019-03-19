Polypipe Group PLC (PLP) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.90 Per Share

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Polypipe Group stock traded down GBX 27.60 ($0.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The company has a market cap of $809.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Polypipe Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.60 ($5.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Numis Securities downgraded Polypipe Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

