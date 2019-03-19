PopularCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $271,490.00 and $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.01481278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001435 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041609 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,894,402,251 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.