Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Potbelly worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Potbelly Corp has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Potbelly’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 18,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $148,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $177,670. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of November 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

