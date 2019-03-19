Powercoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Powercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Powercoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powercoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powercoin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001408 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Powercoin

Powercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Powercoin Coin Trading

Powercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.