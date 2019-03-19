Powerhouse Energy Group (PHE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE) shares dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 1,951,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

About Powerhouse Energy Group (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

