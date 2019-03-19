Prime-XI (PXI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $4,415.00 and $0.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021050 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.