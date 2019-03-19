Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $55,415.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 26,952,689 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.