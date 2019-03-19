Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42,081 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 969,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $218,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 112,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

BDX opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42,081 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/principal-financial-group-inc-acquires-42081-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.