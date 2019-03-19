ProChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, ProChain has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. ProChain has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $156,741.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin, OKEx and Bit-Z.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProChain

PRA is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

