Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 144.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $6,752,159.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

