Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) received a $3.00 price objective from HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of PLX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,200. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

