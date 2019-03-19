Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $528.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

