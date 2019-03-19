Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AAON by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

