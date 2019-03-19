Prudential PLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 43.37 and a quick ratio of 43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $33.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 138.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $194,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $389,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

