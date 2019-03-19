Prudential PLC Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

