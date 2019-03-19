Prudential PLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

