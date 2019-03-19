Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Pundi X NEM token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $984,236.00 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00384457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.01647964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00229315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.