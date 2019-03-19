PutinCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $106,016.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006163 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00164946 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013499 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 652,131,292 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.