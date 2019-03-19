Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.30 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.35. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 12,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $218,180.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,896.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,186 shares of company stock worth $1,175,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.